Creating a movie that’s an all-time classic and forever influences the genre it belongs to is quite a feat, and usually means a few mediocre sequels. Creating a sequel that not only lives up to the original but stands as a classic in its own right is an even bigger achievement, and in capitalist terms, pretty much means you just founded an unkillable franchise. No Alien movie created since 1992 has managed to come near the first two, but as long as we have Alien and Aliens, there will always be new attempts, forever and ever.