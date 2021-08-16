Game Commission lifts recommendation to cease feeding birds

HARRISBURG — With decreasing reports of sick and dead wild birds, the Pennsylvania Game Commission has lifted the recommendation to cease feeding birds. Much is still unknown about what caused the mortality event documented in Washington D.C. and at least 10 states, including Pennsylvania, since late May. No definitive cause of illness or death has been determined, but research has ruled out many potential causes and there is no indication that feeding birds or maintaining bird baths were contributing factors, the Game Commission states.