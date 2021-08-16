Cancel
‘Jeopardy!’s New Hosts Will Be Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik

The search for a permanent new Jeopardy! host is over. And apparently it didn’t find one replacement for Alex Trebek. Instead, it found two. Via a press release, Sony Pictures Television announced today that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards will become “the full-time host of Jeopardy!’s long-running daily syndicated program” starting when the series returns for its 38th season in the fall. Richards has extensive on air game show experience; he previously hosted series like Beauty and the Geek and The Pyramid. In recent years, he’s mostly moved behind the camera, becoming a producer on game shows like The Price Is Right and the new iteration of Let’s Make a Deal. He joined Jeopardy! as a producer in 2020, and he served as one of the show’s guest hosts after the passing of Alex Trebek last fall.

943litefm.com

