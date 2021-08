The New England Revolution (13-3-4; 43 pts.) defeated Toronto FC (3-10-6; 15 pts.), 2-1, on Saturday night at BMO Field to extend the club’s unbeaten run to a season-long seven games. Canadian international Tajon Buchanan, playing in front of a hometown crowd for the first time in his MLS career, netted the opening goal with a header in the 19th minute. The hosts tied the match at 1-1 on Jonathan Osorio’s goal in the 79th minute, before Adam Buksa drew a penalty kick and Gustavo Bou converted from the spot to give New England the game-winning goal in the 83rd minute.