Transfer News: Tottenham to have Dusan Vlahovic meeting over next 24 hours. According to transfer news from TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t Express), Tottenham are scheduled to have a meeting to explore the possibility of a move for Dusan Vlahovic. His agent, Darko Ristic is expected to be in Milan on Wednesday where he will discuss a move for the Serbian striker with the likes of Spurs, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.