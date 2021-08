The LCS Championship pitted TSM and Immortals against each other in a do-or-die series. After two weeks of competition, the LCS Championship is only one week away from its climax. Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses took to Summoner's Rift yesterday in a match that was much more one-sided than many expected. Today, TSM and Immortals ("IMT") had to go head-to-head in hopes of finding a win to keep their post-season, and Worlds, hopes alive. Could TSM bounce back and find their form? Or would IMT show up as the underdogs and cause an upset? It was all on the line here and the teams were ready to bring it all in this best-of-five!