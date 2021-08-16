Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester City to assess Ilkay Gundogan’s shoulder injury on Monday

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GjpOz_0bSo1aTA00
Ilkay Gundogan will be assessed on Monday (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester City will check on Ilkay Gundogan’s shoulder injury on Monday morning.

The German midfielder left the pitch after his side’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at Tottenham with strapping on following a late collision and manager Pep Guardiola said he would be assessed by doctors on Monday.

“It was something in his shoulder,” Guardiola said. “We will see what happens tomorrow with the doctor. It looks like something happened.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XarGP_0bSo1aTA00
Ilkay Gundogan (right) was injured after a late collision (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

City were second best in their league opener at Spurs as they were sunk by Son Heung-min’s second-half goal, but it was undoubtedly a good time for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side to play them.

Kevin De Bruyne was only able to come off the bench following an ankle injury he suffered at Euro 2020, while Kyle Walker, John Stones, Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte all had limited training time following their summer exertions.

Guardiola added: “Kevin played a few minutes but Kevin didn’t do one full session because of his ankle.

“Kyle and John and Ayme came back really really well and Gabriel as well but the guys who have been here since the beginning for us deserve to play.

“In general they made a good pre-season, they made a good game in the second half but the reality is we concede few, not much but we lost the last games 1-0 and 1-0 so that’s why we have to continue working and day-by-day, the players feel better.”

Raheem Sterling was deemed fit enough to start as he began an exciting partnership with Jack Grealish.

The £100million man was starting his first game and the pair linked up well in the first 15 minutes before stand-out Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga got to grips with them.

There is plenty of promise in that duo, though and Sterling is excited by what is to come.

“I played with Jack a few times,” he said on the club’s official website. “It’s a good partnership but it’s still early days with me and him.

“We will learn each other’s game more as the season goes on and hopefully build a better partnership for the rest of the campaign.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
John Stones
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Ankle Injury#German#Tottenham#Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City superstar on Bayern Munich’s radar

According to recent reports from Portuguese journalist Pedro Almedia, Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Manchester City’s midfielder Bernardo Silva. Silva has been linked with a move away from the club since last summer window, where he was very close to joining Barcelona. Manchester City’s recent purchase of...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City’s English star sidelined for a month

According to recent reports, Manchester City’s star Phil Foden is now set to miss another month of football due to a foot injury. This same injury kept the academy graduate out of the English starting eleven in the Euro 2020 final against Italy. Phil Foden joins Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker and John Stones in the list of English players who are yet to return to Manchester City’s training ground.
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Pep Guardiola justifies Manchester City’s spending by claiming FSG and Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola justifies Manchester City’s spending by claiming FSG and Liverpool. Pep Guardiola defended Manchester City’s spending by citing Liverpool as an example. While Lionel Messi is reputedly paid more than £1 million per week by PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea have also spent a lot of money this summer, with Guardiola’s City purchasing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a stunning £100 million.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Italian Outfit looking to sign Manchester City’s defender

According to recent reports, Juventus want to sign Manchester City’s Ayermic Laporte on a loan for the upcoming Serie A season. Juventus are in the market to sign a central defender ever since Merih Demiral decided to leave for Atlanta recently. Man City Transfer Rumors. The 27-year old Spanish central...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City superstar set to miss start of the season with ankle injury

According to a report from The Times, Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss the start of the 2021/22 Premier League season with an ankle injury. Kevin De Bruyne, 30, arrived at Euro 2020 after recovering from the facial fractures sustained during Manchester City’s Champions League final defeat to Chelsea when colliding with defender Antonio Rudiger. A rotten luck with injuries continued as he suffered an ankle injury during Belgium’s last-16 win over Portugal.
Premier LeagueESPN

Manchester City's John Stones extends contract to 2026

Manchester City centre back John Stones has signed a new five-year contract with the club, the Premier League side announced on Tuesday. The 27-year-old made 22 league appearances last season as City won the title. He was also part of the England team that finished runners-up to Italy at Euro 2020.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Season Preview – A Look At Manchester City’s Title Rivals - Chelsea

With the new season almost upon us, we take a look at our main rivals for the Premier League title, starting with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea. Chelsea. The one team that seemed to hold the Indian sign over Manchester City last season. They beat the blues three times from four meetings, which denied City a place in the FA Cup final, delayed the winning of the Premier League title and beat the blues in the Champions League final.
SoccerTribal Football

Man City relieved after Gundogan returns positive scans

Ilkay Gundogan could be back in the Manchester City team as soon as Saturday. It was feared the German would be sidelined for a few weeks after injuring his shoulder in the loss to Tottenham on Sunday. However, City doctors are now confident the complaint will only bench Gundogan for...
Premier LeagueBBC

Gundogan injury 'not too serious'

It was a worrying sight for City fans in the closing moments of the defeat by Spurs on Sunday when midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was lying on the sidelines clutching his shoulder. But the early signs are that the injury isn't likely to keep him out for weeks and there will be a further assessment later this week.
SoccerTribal Football

Man City midfielder Gundogan makes Germany decision after Flick talks

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has shelved plans of international retirement. It was suggested Gundogan would be leaving the German national team after a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign this summer. However, BILD says the City star intends to play on this season with Germany as he aims for next year's...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Pep Guardiola ‘more than happy’ with Manchester City squad

Pep Guardiola has said he would be “more than happy” with his Manchester City squad if the transfer window was to close now. Since the end of last season the Premier League champions have signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100million, while Sergio Aguero has left and joined Barcelona.

Comments / 0

Community Policy