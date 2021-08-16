Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Malaysia’s Muhyiddin says resigned after losing confidence of parliament

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address on Monday that he resigned because he lost the confidence of the majority of lawmakers in parliament. Muhyiddin, who came to power in March 2020, and has been asked to stay on by the palace as...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhyiddin Yassin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kuala Lumpur#Parliament#Kuala Lumpur#Reuters#Malaysian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
Related
Asiawtvbam.com

Malaysia’s new PM takes office amid mounting health crisis

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia swore in a new prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on Saturday as the Southeast Asian nation battles its worst COVID-19 surge and public anger grows over mismanagement of the pandemic. The appointment of Ismail Sabri, 61, restores the role to a party tainted by graft...
Asia740thefan.com

Malaysia’s king expected to name new PM after rulers’ meet

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah is expected to announce the appointment of the country’s new prime minister following a meeting with other royal rulers on Friday. The conference of royals, comprising the Southeast Asian nation’s nine sultans, including the king, will meet at 2.30 p.m. local time...
Public HealthICIS Chemical Business

Malaysia eases COVID-19 restrictions amid political turmoil after PM resigns

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Malaysia on Monday eased COVID-19 restrictions, allowing more economic sectors such as non-essential manufacturing firms to re-open as fresh political turmoil continues to threaten the country's recovery from the pandemic. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday officially tendered his resignation after losing his majority in parliament, with no...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia's ringgit hits year low as PM resignation looms

* Malaysian PM to resign on Monday - media reports * Thai Q2 GDP better than expected, +7.5% from a year earlier * Philippine shares up 2.7% By Sameer Manekar Aug 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ringgit fell to a one-year low and equities declined on Monday, as reports that the Prime Minister is set to resign turned investors cautious while the Philippine peso gained even as the country witnessed a surge in new coronavirus infections. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was expected to step down on Monday, according to media reports, after he lost his majority in parliament, pushing the country into a period of uncertainty as it grapples with surging COVID-19 cases and an economic downturn. Dollar/ringgit traded higher following weekend news regarding PM Muhyiddin Yassin's resignation, analysts at Maybank said in a research note, adding that uncertainty on transfer of leadership weighs on sentiment in the interim. "Uncertainty on who takes over the leadership will weigh on sentiment in the interim, but this could turn around if there is a quick agreement on who will be appointed." Malaysia's ringgit fell to as much as 4.2415 per dollar as of 0240 GMT, its lowest since July 2020, while the Kuala Lumpur share index was down as much as 0.7%, their worst intraday drop in nearly two weeks. Analysts at Maybank expect the ringgit to ease off to between 4.220 and 4.240, with immediate resistance at 4.2440 holding for now. Elsewhere, the Philippine peso edged firmer and the bourse soared as much as 2.7% to mark its best intraday performance since the start of the month. The Philippines has been reeling under the pressure of rising new coronavirus cases and consequent movement restrictions, hitting investor sentiment. So far in the quarter, shares are down 6% while peso has weakened 3.4%. In Thailand, the baht slipped and equities were down a percent to hit their lowest since mid-May even after second-quarter economic growth was unexpectedly strong. GDP expanded 7.5% in the June quarter from a year earlier against 6.4% growth forecast in a Reuters poll. Elsewhere, factory activity and retail sales in China - the region's biggest trade partner - rose more slowly than expected in July from a year earlier amid new COVID-19 outbreaks and signs of growing pressure on the economy. New COVID-19 infections in July had prompted local Chinese authorities to lock down and temporarily suspend business operations, with the authorities last week shutting down a container terminal in Ningbo after a case was detected. "These closures, though only partial, could spell outsize logistics disruption relative to the scale of the infections being recorded," said Robert Carnell, regional head of research, Asia-Pacific at ING. Markets in South Korea were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 3.2 basis points to 6.347% ** Singapore dollar softens as much as 0.2%, equities down 0.3% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0403 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan +0.17 -5.6 <.N2 -1.9 0.1 1 25> China.
Politicstheedgemarkets.com

Pakatan Harapan rejects Muhyiddin's offer, calls for his resignation

(Aug 13): The Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council has rejected Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's offer for bipartisan cooperation with the Opposition, calling it blatant corruption. In a statement released at 10.25pm with the names of Parti Keadilan Rakyat's Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Negara's Haji Mohamad Sabu and...
Asiakfgo.com

Malaysia’s Muhyiddin quits as PM, agrees to caretaker role

(Reuters) – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysian-pm-expected-resign-after-months-political-turmoil-2021-08-16 on Monday citing a lack of parliamentary support, but agreed with the king to remain caretaker premier until a government can be formed. Following is reaction from political and market analysts:. NIK AHMAD KAMAL NIK MAHMOD, LAW EXPERT, INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY...
Asiatheedgemarkets.com

Quick view: Power struggle to ensue after Malaysia PM's resignation

THIS COMMENTARY IS PUBLISHED BY FITCH SOLUTIONS COUNTRY RISK & INDUSTRY RESEARCH and is NOT a comment on Fitch Ratings' Credit Ratings. Any comments or data are solely derived from Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research and independent sources. Fitch Ratings analysts do not share data or information with Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research.
Asiawashingtonnewsday.com

Malaysia’s Prime Minister is expected to resign on Monday, according to the Minister.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister is expected to resign on Monday, according to the Minister. According to a minister, Malaysia’s embattled leader will submit his resignation to the king on Monday, potentially ending his 17-month-old government and throwing the country into new chaos. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been under increasing pressure...
Asiawashingtonnewsday.com

After a tumultuous 17 months in office, Malaysia’s Prime Minister resigns.

After a tumultuous 17 months in office, Malaysia’s Prime Minister resigns. After only 17 months in power, Malaysia’s prime minister resigned and his cabinet fell on Monday, sending the country into new political uncertainty as it faces a deadly coronavirus outbreak. After supporters withdrew support, Muhyiddin Yassin’s turbulent tenure came...
Asiakelo.com

Former Malaysia deputy PM emerges as leading candidate for premier

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s former deputy premier, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, has emerged as a leading candidate to be the country’s next prime minister ahead of a Wednesday afternoon deadline set by the king for lawmakers to submit their choice of a new leader. Muhyiddin Yassin resigned https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysian-pm-expected-resign-after-months-political-turmoil-2021-08-16 as prime...
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia's king wants new premier to face confidence vote

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia’s king will name a new prime minister as soon as possible but the appointee will have to face a confidence vote in parliament to prove his majority, the palace said in a statement on Wednesday. Muhyiddin Yassin resigned here as prime minister on Monday after conceding...
Stockskelo.com

Shares in Indonesia’s Bukalapak extend falls, shed over 20% since IPO

(Reuters) – Shares in Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak dropped by 6.74% on Wednesday to 830 rupiah, with the stock shedding 21% since its IPO earlier this month. Bukalapak, the country’s first listed tech unicorn, debuted on Aug. 6 after raising $1.5 billion in an initial public offering, the biggest IPO in Indonesia.
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

VIEW Malaysia's king picks Ismail Sabri as new prime minister

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed as Malaysia's new prime minister on Friday, taking charge of a country fraught with political discord and struggling to deal with a stubborn coronavirus crisis and stalling economy. Here are analyst and economist views about the new royal-appointed premier, whose rise...
Asiawcn247.com

Malaysian royals meet over new PM, likely choice stirs anger

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian state royals are meeting Friday to discuss the appointment of a new prime minister, with the likely choice stirring public anger and warnings of more political instability. Former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri reportedly is supported by a majority of lawmakers. His appointment would see the return of the United Malays National Organization, which ruled Malaysia since independence in 1957 before it was ousted in 2018 over a corruption scandal. The pick also would essentially restore the ruling alliance of Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned Monday after less than 18 months in office. The king's meeting with eight other ethnic Malay state rulers Friday is expected to discuss the outcome of his meeting with lawmakers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy