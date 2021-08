The two young Talibs were on a low roof next to a building where British soldiers lay exhausted on the ground after another violent night trying to control a swelling crowd desperate to reach the airport and escape out of the country.The fighters were in a relaxed mood, shouting down jovial remarks in Pashto to the troops who were too tired to respond. After a while the pair, fresh-faced in salwar-kameez, with their Kalashnikov AK-47s slung on their shoulders, got bored and swaggered off, a brief encounter showing the surreally close proximity between the jihadis and the British force.The building next...