HyunA and DAWN to release music as a duo next month

By Carmen Chin
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korean musicians HyunA and DAWN are slated to debut as a duo in September, as confirmed by their agency P Nation. The pair’s upcoming debut together was announced on P Nation’s official Instagram earlier today (August 16), which also included a release date of September 9 at 6PM KST. While specific details of the forthcoming project have yet to be disclosed, they’re expected to arrive in the weeks leading up to its release.

