HyunA and DAWN to release music as a duo next month

Has released the official music video for "Wasteland", a song from the band's eighth album, the acclaimed "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum" ("If You Want Peace, Prepare For War"). "Wasteland" also appears on the "Wasteland - The Purgatory" EP, which was issued digitally and on CD July 30 and will be made available on vinyl October 22 via Fantasy Records. The five-track set, which was written and produced by Shaun Morgan, engineered by the band's newest member Corey Lowery, and mixed by Matt Hyde, also includes three never-before-heard songs, and an alternate/stripped down version of "Wasteland".