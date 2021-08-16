HyunA and DAWN to release music as a duo next month
South Korean musicians HyunA and DAWN are slated to debut as a duo in September, as confirmed by their agency P Nation. The pair’s upcoming debut together was announced on P Nation’s official Instagram earlier today (August 16), which also included a release date of September 9 at 6PM KST. While specific details of the forthcoming project have yet to be disclosed, they’re expected to arrive in the weeks leading up to its release.www.nme.com
