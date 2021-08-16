Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Career Advice

By 2012 Election
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

Joseph Barber explores the benefits and challenges of answering interview questions without any human interaction at all -- and how to do so most successfully. Elena A. Miranda highlights the actions and behaviors of gatekeepers who hold the power to make or break careers and perpetuate the disenfranchisement of women and people of color.

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Related
Pittsburgh, PAchatham.edu

Advice for Your First Year of College

There is no one right way to go about your first year of college—it comes with different obstacles for everyone. And yet, there are plenty of helpful threads to catch from those who have been in your shoes before. Just ask any former college first year and they’ll probably say something along the lines of, “It just takes time to adjust.” In the spirit of that extra-exciting, ultra-uneasy back-to-school feeling that comes with starting college, we asked members of the Chatham community to share some advice for our incoming Chatham first-years. Below you’ll find honest input and tried-and-true strategies from those who were once in your shoes and who now regularly help first-years adjust to college. Check them out below—
Inside Higher Ed

Recent Blog Posts

What should we do about the educated underemployed?. August 19, 2021 — For the transfer evaluator, the convergence of academic and administrative policies and practices becomes a complex matrix of who, what, when, where and why. August 19, 2021 — How does the reconciliation bill define free community college?. August...
EducationInside Higher Ed

Ep. 57: Career and Technical Education Goes Hybrid

Much higher education coverage related to COVID-19 focused on 18-year-old students being displaced from their dorms and listening to history lectures or watching biology videos in their childhood bedrooms. Relatively little attention was paid to the pandemic’s impact on career and technical education, much of which involves hands-on learning. In...
Winona Lake, INgrace.edu

Advice for Math Education Majors

Are you a self-proclaimed problem solver? Do people describe you as always up for a challenge? Are you curious about why things are true?. If the answer is yes to all three of these, a math education major might be the right fit for you! Former Grace College student Deb Rife has some advice to offer those who are interested in or currently pursuing a math education degree. After she graduated in December of 2019, she taught overseas in Kosovo. Now, she is a math teacher at Edgewood Middle School here in Warsaw, Indiana.
Jobsdigitalspy.com

Employment advice please

My wife worked in a supermarket for over 30 years but was made redundant in January this year. She applied for a few jobs and was lucky to land a part time job with local council as a school dinner lady ( catering assistant ) in May. She loves her new job and is very happy there. Only 2 hours per day between 08.00 and 10.00.
EducationMySanAntonio

Intelligent.com Names 10 Best Writing Courses of Year 2021

The top education guide highlights flexible options for learning a new skill or advancing your career. Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online learning, higher education planning, and career advice, has announced the best writing courses of 2021. This trusted education guide features courses that provide real-world skills needed to succeed in the industry and highlight flexible options for learning a new skill or career advancement.
Williamsport, PALockhaven Express

Back-to-school advice

Getting your kids ready to go back to school means more than getting new school supplies and clothes. Recommitting to your children’s health care is another major way to prepare. Over the summer it might have been a bit easier to slack on bedtimes and meals, but now is the chance to establish and meet your family’s health goals again.
Mental HealthInside Higher Ed

Incoming Freshmen Are Mentally Exhausted

Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images — As incoming college students start their first weeks of postsecondary education, many are optimistic about a new beginning, but they are also struggling with mental health and academic challenges created by the pandemic. The annual Beginning College Survey of Student Engagement found that 53 percent of...
EducationInside Higher Ed

Driving Academic Innovation

Higher education is beset by wicked problems, problems that are exceedingly difficult to solve because any proposed solution is divisive, expensive, difficult to implement and conflicts with other institutional values and priorities. Controlling costs is a wicked problem that institutions have attempted to address in ways that quite rightly provoke...
Public EducationInside Higher Ed

Guest Post: In Honor of Mike Rose: Inviting Students Across the Boundaries

I did not know Mike Rose, but if you become interested in pedagogy, it is impossible to avoid his work, and once you have encountered it, it is impossible to shake its influence. Rose fundamentally believed in learning as a human-centered endeavor and schools and schooling as places and opportunities for liberation, and over the years he tried to write these possibilities into existence. His books, Lives on the Boundary: A Moving Account of the Struggles and Achievements of America’s Educationally Underprepared, Possible Lives: The Promise of Public Education in America, and Why School?: Reclaiming Education for All of Us, are powerful testimonies to what could happen if we center students over systems.
EducationInside Higher Ed

Creating More Engaged Class Discussions

As we approach the fall semester, one thing everyone who is returning to in-person teaching should be thinking about is how they will run discussions. Class discussions have always been complicated, and they will be even more so this fall. We all -- students and instructors alike -- will be grappling with the challenges of once again being in a room with dozens of other individuals and trying to communicate. Things will be even more complicated with our current political climate, the likelihood of shifting mask mandates and the need for teachers to create classrooms that are more just.
EducationInside Higher Ed

Practicing the Equitable, Transformative Pedagogy We Preach

In November of 1975, the great writer, Black feminist theorist, and critical pedagogy advocate Audre Lorde had a nightmare that many instructors will recognize: "Dream -- a classroom -- am I the teacher or a student? I have not attended enough --either lost or late. Exam approaching -- how can it be a class -- how can I study or teach -- I haven't attended enough. Doom must come but will it?" If even a legendary figure like Audre Lorde had anxiety dreams about entering a classroom, it's safe to say anyone can feel unprepared.
Presidential ElectionInside Higher Ed

10 Questions That Keep Me Up at Night

Why do so many faculty members treat professional staff like servants?. How can we preserve the intellectual integrity of public higher education in an era when state political leaders increasingly want to control what is taught?. Does the widespread resistance to getting the COVID-19 vaccine reflect a massive failure of...
JobsInside Higher Ed

Making the Most of One-way Video Interviews

In my most recent Carpe Careers essay, I talked about the possible rise of the video resume as the go-to application medium used in some types of internship or job applications. The video resume provides an opportunity to bring your experiences and skills to life and to add a touch of your own personality to the mix. After all, in a normal resume, it is hard to generate a lot of energy with bullet points alone -- and I am not sure I would recommend approaches such as these in your next written materials:
EducationInside Higher Ed

With Equity and Justice for All

Last October, the Employee Forum of the University of New Carolina at Chapel Hill published a report about the effects of COVID-19 on university employees. It highlighted two overriding concerns: staff felt ignored, unheard and left out of communications, and they reported a culture of mistrust and fear. Nine months later, on the official return-to-campus date for employees, the forum released a second report summarizing employee perceptions about the return and lessons learned from the continuing pandemic’s impact. The second report’s findings were disappointingly similar to the first: continued opacity and a community wrestling with division.
Rocklin, CAjessup.edu

PSYCHOLOGY

William Jessup University’s Psychology program provides students with the opportunity to study human behavior and relationships from a Christian Worldview. The program prepares students for graduate school, as well as providing students with a solid foundation for a wide range of vocational careers, including human service work, social work, and ministry.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Clemson Averts Faculty Walkout

Clemson University averted a planned faculty walkout Wednesday, the first day of classes, by announcing a three-week indoor mask mandate. Clemson changed course on masking following a Tuesday decision by the South Carolina Supreme Court in favor of the University of South Carolina’s mask mandate. Some Clemson professors still used the planned protest space on campus Wednesday to pass out hundreds of masks to students who either forgot them or were surprised by the mandate, and to promote masking and vaccination. “There’s a lot of misinformation out there about COVID-19, and as educators we can start those important conversations,” said Kimberly Paul, associate professor of genetics and biochemistry, who participated in the informal teach-in. Paul and other professors still want Clemson to extend the mandate to the end of the fall semester, but she said that the three-week policy helped “calm things down,” for now.
Rocklin, CAjessup.edu

Master of Arts in Teaching

All candidates participating in the Master of Arts in Teaching program will have some degree of transformation. However, it is expected that all candidates bring with them the wealth of knowledge, depth of content, and life experience into their graduate level education. Furthermore, all candidates will complete introductory, practice, and demonstration assignments with their best efforts to help to develop the scholar-practitioner graduate culture at Jessup. While engaged in the graduate culture at Jessup, candidates will thrive spiritually, receive a quality liberal arts education, and develop highly employable skills.
Public HealthInside Higher Ed

The ADA and COVID

This is a little inside baseball, but it might help some folks understand some decisions that otherwise seem inexplicable. As the Delta variant has surged, we’ve been getting requests from various faculty and staff to work entirely remotely. But our fall class schedule is more than half in person, and students have been registering for those sections for months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy