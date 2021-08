The Heartland Institute's Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, Chris Talgo and special guest Steve Milloy of JunkScience.com discuss the latest alarmist climate report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The so-called "AR6 Report" is getting a ton of attention in the media, and all the coverage is gloom and doom. But is that really the case? What does the report really say, and is there a climate crisis caused by human activity? And, if there is, what can/should we do about it?