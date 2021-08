Escobar went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Cubs in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Escobar continues to have success with his new team, with two hits in both games of the doubleheader Tuesday. In game 2, he drove in Willy Adames and scored on a Luis Urias single as a part of the six-run fifth inning. The 32-year-old has 10 hits in his last six games, and he is batting .317 with three homers and seven RBI in 11 games with the Brewers. On the season, he is slashing .253/.309/.489 with 24 long balls, 72 RBI and 57 runs scored in 446 plate appearances.