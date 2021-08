Prudential (UK): Demerger of Jackson Financial (USA) - Informative Notice (FTSE UK, Eurofirst, and European Index Series) FTSE Russell notes the demerger of Jackson Financial from Prudential (UK, 0709954, FTSE 100 Index, FTSEurofirst 300 Index, FTSE Eurotop 100 Index). Shareholders will receive one share in Jackson Financial for every forty shares held in Prudential. Jackson Financial will be incorporated in USA and will list on the New York Stock Exchange. Consequently, Jackson Financial will not satisfy the FTSE UK and European Index inclusion criteria and will instead be assigned a FTSE nationality of USA and placed within the appropriate indices.