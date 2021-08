Craf2m of Prescott, AZ. is celebrating 10 years in business this year! We’re proud of our longevity, especially considering the statistics: about 20% of small businesses fail within their first year, and 50% by their fifth. We love living and working in the Prescott area … and the experience is even richer because of those we live and work with. Not only are we proud of our longevity, but we’re also proud of the growth we’ve helped create for our clients through all the ups and downs (2020, we’re looking at you). Our work has run the gamut—from outreach to sales to advertising to education—and our clients’ results have, too.