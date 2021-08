Online retail has posted incredible growth numbers at the same time we’ve also witnessed the changing face of our high street. Once buoyant, there is now an acceleration of bricks-and-mortar closures. The old retail model is broken, where traditional retailers are relying on the 4Ps of marketing (product, place, price, promotion), more agile competitors are reinventing the rules around the 4Es (experience, everywhere, exchange, evangelism). The high street now needs to take a leaf from their digital counterparts and accelerate their own transformation before it becomes too late.