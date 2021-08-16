Cancel
Cars

GENESIS presents GT concepts in collaboration with Gran Turismo

By Gonzalo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKorean brand part of Hyundai and KIA (and Ioniq) Motor Group has presented three vehicles in collaboration with Gran Turismo which pretends to enter in Gr.3 and Gr.4 categories. G70 and G80 are a new concept which could be arrive to GT soon. This weekend, Genesis lifted the veil on...

