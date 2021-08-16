Cancel
Charities

Friends of the QA's Library announce book donation days, used book sale

KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTREVILLE — The Friends of the Queen Anne’s County Library will hold a used book sale at the Centreville Branch of Queen Anne’s County Library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. All are invited to come shop from a large inventory of fiction and non-fiction books, children’s and adult books, DVDs and CDs— really something for everyone. And most items are priced at just $1.

