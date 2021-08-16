Friends of the QA's Library announce book donation days, used book sale

With two years of donations stored in the basement of Victor Library, there were many interesting titles to choose from. The Friends are grateful to Scott Dobbs for his time and effort to organize books into boxes with great categories, like “Books That Became Movies!" It took a lot of volunteer muscle to carry all the boxes upstairs and to the park. We were elated to see so many wonderful books find new homes. It was especially heartwarming to see families with youngsters combing through the boxes. The book sale would not have been as successful without the generosity of everyone who stopped by and helped us raise almost $3,200. Stay tuned to see how we put these funds to good use to help the library serve the community.