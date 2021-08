GROUPS OPPOSING EVICTION BAN SPENT BIG ON LOBBYING: A coalition of real estate and housing groups that has fiercely opposed the succession of eviction moratoriums issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection under the Trump and Biden administrations spent handsomely to lobby Congress and the executive branch in the lead up to a flurry of new developments over the last week. The Justice Department defended its latest ban this morning in front of a federal judge, arguing that the comparatively targeted order Biden issued on Tuesday is necessary because "the trajectory of the pandemic has changed dramatically as a result of the highly contagious Delta variant."