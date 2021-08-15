Fox News Sunday - Sunday, August 15

CNN Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten turned his analysis to the resurging Covid pandemic and compared the demographic make-up of vaccine-hesitant Americans by media diet. The segment came in the context of the recent surge in hospitalizations across several states brought about by the delta variant of the potentially deadly pathogen. The states seeing the rise in infections and deaths also have among the lowest percentage of citizens who have been vaccinated. As CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said recently, the pandemic is currently occurring almost exclusively for the unvaccinated in the country.