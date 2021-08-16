Debra Winger Says She Quit A League of Their Own Because of Madonna

Cameron Diaz has no regrets about stepping away from the spotlight at the height of her acting career because it allowed her to fully invest in other areas of her life. On Thursday’s episode of Kevin Hart’s new Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart, the comedian asked Diaz what led her to pivot away from her career, inquiring, “What is it that motivated you to stop?” The former movie star, whose last role was in 2014’s Annie, explained that “when you do something at a really high level for a long period of time” other parts of you have “to sort of be handed off to other people.” She added that around the age of 40 she started to realize that there were “so many parts of my life...that I wasn’t touching and that I wasn’t managing.”