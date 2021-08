The British pound declined sharply after the relatively weak UK retail sales numbers. The data showed that the overall retail sales declined by 2.5% in July after rising by 0.2% in the previous month. At the same time, the sales rose by 2.4% on a year-on-year basis. Meanwhile, core retail sales declined by 2.4% after rising by 0.3% in June. These numbers came a few days after the UK published the relatively weak consumer inflation numbers. Therefore, there are signs that the country’s recovery is slowing down after recording a stellar performance in the first half of the year. Meanwhile, the country’s public finances did better than expected as the net public sector borrowing rose to 10.4 billion pounds. This was half of where it was in June.