Naomi Osaka to donate her earnings from Western & Southern Open to Haiti earthquake relief support

SkySports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Osaka has pledged to donate her earnings from the Western & Southern Open to support earthquake relief efforts in Haiti. The four-time Grand Slam champion announced her pledge in response to the 7.2-magnitude quake that struck the impoverished country on Saturday. The death toll rose to 724 on Sunday...

#Us Open#Earthquake#Haitian
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ashleigh Barty rolls, Naomi Osaka falls in third round

The reigning Western & Southern Open champion was no match for the world's No. 1 player in the third round Thursday at Mason, Ohio. Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty of Australia routed 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati-area event. Meanwhile, the tournament's second...
Environmentnny360.com

International aid begins to arrive in Haiti one week after earthquake

LES CAYES, Haiti — International aid began to finally pour into Haiti nearly a week since the devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake, despite bridge and road failures that hampered efforts to reach some of the hardest-hit and remote towns. Early Friday, there was no road access to the southwestern city of Jeremie,...
WorldTVOvermind

How Cardi B Shared her Support for Haiti after the Tragic Earthquake

Naomi Osaka, Cardi B, and other stars have poured out their support and love to the Haitian community as the country has been hit hard by an earthquake. The earthquake happened on August 14 and its magnitude was 7.2. In the aftermath of this devastating earthquake, various celebrities and fashion models took to social media to support their full support. The earthquake left more than 1200 dead and hundreds to thousands were seriously injured. Hospitals got destroyed, so was the situation of housing colonies. There is still a need for humanitarian aid and supplies. Nearly 11 years ago, in 2010, a similar earthquake had hit the island, and support and love were then poured out from dozens of celebrities across the globe. Some of them even participated in relief efforts, while others donated huge amounts.
Environmenttexassignal.com

Haiti hit by 7.2 magnitude earthquake, here’s how to help

A 7.2- magnitude earthquake over the weekend has left over 2,000 Haitians dead and over 12,000 injured in Saint-Louis du Sud, Haiti. According to statistics from the USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team, 83,300 houses have been damaged from the earthquake and 2.2 million people have been exposed to MMI level shaking.
Wyomissing, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Berks psychologist reflects on Haiti amid earthquake aftermath

WYOMISSING, Pa. – The latest scenes of utter ruin across the country of Haiti are all too familiar and come far too soon for mental health professional Dr. Timothy Ring. "I was there as part of a disaster response team and I was the trauma psychologist about a month after the earthquake in Haiti about 10 years ago," said Ring, a licensed clinical psychologist based in Wyomissing.
Miami, FLthewestsidegazette.com

Wilson Statement on Earthquake in Haiti

MIAMI, FL – Congresswoman Frederica Wilson issued the following statement in response to the devastating earthquake in Haiti: “I was very disheartened to learn that Haiti has once again been stricken by a devastating force of nature. Today’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake has killed dozens of people and injured scores of others. This could not have happened at a worse time as the nation was already reeling from economic and political crises, widespread corruption, and last month’s assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Moreover, Haiti is still struggling to recover from the 2010 earthquake. It is a tragedy that the people of Haiti, who have given new meaning to the word resilience, must now deal with yet another tragic event. “I applaud President Biden for taking swift action to provide U.S. support for Haiti and am hopeful that we will see the extraordinary level of generosity that Americans showed in response to the 2010 earthquake. As the representative of one of the nation’s largest Haitian American communities, I will be monitoring this situation very closely and provide whatever assistance that I can. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Haiti and the Haitian diaspora in District 24 and across the United States.”
WorldSkySports

Jos Buttler might skip Ashes series due to Australia's coronavirus restrictions

England's Jos Buttler might skip the end-of-year Ashes tour over concerns about being apart from his family due to Australia's coronavirus restrictions. England will play the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October and November before heading to Australia, likely keeping players who feature in both away from home for four months.

