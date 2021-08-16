Cancel
Columbus aims to stop 4-game losing streak, plays New York

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Columbus Crew (6-7-6) vs. New York Red Bulls (5-9-4)

Harrison, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -126, Columbus +330, Draw +273; over/under is 2.8 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus aims to end a four-game skid with a win over New York.

The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall a season ago while going 5-4-1 at home. New York scored 31 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-5-5 on the road. Columbus averaged two goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Andres Reyes (injured), Cameron Harper (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Daniel Royer (injured).

Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Artur (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

