Pick and mix your fiesta with a DIY taco kit from Carbón
Taco Tuesdays. Taco Happy Hours. Stand’n’stuff taco kits, Margaritas by the gallon, oversized sombreros (and not infrequently, culturally insensitive and clunky stereotypes). Sydney’s love affair with Mexican cuisine is a tumultuous, sometimes volatile one. Tacos are commonplace across the city and for the most part, they ain’t great. The moment the word “authentic” gets dropped, alarm bells may start ringing. Thankfully, the team behind Bondi’s Carbón talk the talk and walk the walk. Opened late last year but the Milpa Collective, a boutique hospitality group founded by Mexican and Chilean born and raised chefs Liber Osorio and Pablo Galindo Vargas, each of Milpa Collective’s venues showcase a different region of Mexico.www.timeout.com
