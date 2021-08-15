Pick and mix your fiesta with a DIY taco kit from Carbón

Corn on the cob is one of the most popular side dishes for the summer. There's just something about the taste of it that's not only amazing, but also incredibly comforting. We're pretty sure just about everyone has a nostalgic feeling from childhood when they bite into an ear of corn. You can cook this veggie in a variety of ways, but one of the most popular ways too cook it is by grilling it. However, if you don't have a grill, or if you're looking for an alternative way to prepare it, the microwave will do just fine. That's right — what you thought was impossible is possible, and guess what? The corn tastes just as good!