New York City FC takes on Philadelphia after Castellanos' 2-goals game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

New York City FC (9-5-4) vs. Philadelphia Union (7-5-7)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +146, New York City FC +169, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Valentin Castellanos leads New York City FC into a matchup with Philadelphia after notching two goals against Inter Miami CF.

The Union finished 14-4-5 overall and 10-0-1 at home in the 2020 season. Philadelphia scored 49 goals last season, averaging 2.1 per game.

New York City FC went 12-8-3 overall and 5-5-3 on the road in the 2020 season. New York City FC scored 42 goals last season, averaging 1.8 per game.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. New York City FC won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Jack de Vries (injured), Olivier Mbaizo, Anthony Fontana (injured), Alvas Powell (injured).

New York City FC: Heber (injured), Talles Magno (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

