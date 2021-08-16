Hidilyn Diaz's golden resolve proved mental health matters in sports
Gone are the days when sports was all about just physical training and practice. As much as it is physical competition, sports, now more than ever, also boils down to science. As such, preparations for events now have to be not just for the body, but also for the mind because when the going gets tough, athletes turn to their heads, digging deep for the resolve to make sure their bodies function as intended.tv5.espn.com
