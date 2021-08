Brazil's embattled president Jair Bolsonaro traveled to Florianopolis in southern Brazil, to lead a parade of supporters on motorcycles. (SOUNDBITE OF MOTORBIKES REVVING) This is the scene this weekend in the southern city of Florianopolis in Brazil, many thousands of motorbikes streaming through town, led by the country's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro. What were they all doing there? NPR's Philip Reeves is there and joins us now to tell us more. Hello.