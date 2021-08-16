Newport Visual Arts Center Welcomes Otis-Based Artist

The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts welcomes Otis-based artist Sam Jacobson for her exhibit, “Have We Met?” running through September 26 in the Coastal Oregon Visual Artist Showcase (COVAS) at the Newport Visual Arts Center. Jacobson will be exhibiting a series of ceramic and mixed-media sculptures depicting human faces. The COVAS Showcase features artists living in Oregon’s seven coastal counties, with Jacobson representing Lincoln County. An informal gallery opening for “Have We Met?,” will be held at the VAC (777 NW Beach Dr.) on Saturday, August 7, noon-4pm, with the new exhibiting artists speaking at 2pm.