Making the Most of One-way Video Interviews

By Joseph Barber
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my most recent Carpe Careers essay, I talked about the possible rise of the video resume as the go-to application medium used in some types of internship or job applications. The video resume provides an opportunity to bring your experiences and skills to life and to add a touch of your own personality to the mix. After all, in a normal resume, it is hard to generate a lot of energy with bullet points alone -- and I am not sure I would recommend approaches such as these in your next written materials:

