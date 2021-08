A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on H. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.40.