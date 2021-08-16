BIA: Growth To Continue In The Healthcare Vertical.
The healthcare sector is expected to grow to nearly $9.6 billion this year, up 8.7%, or $766.6 million, from 2020. What’s more, healthcare local ad spend will grow to almost $12 billion in the next four years. These findings are discussed by BIA industry analyst Suzanne Ackley in the group’s latest podcast, “Ad Spend Estimates and Trends for the Healthcare Vertical.” Ackley also notes that much of the ad spend will be on traditional media, including radio.www.insideradio.com
