NAB Keeps Pressure On FCC Over Proposal To Raise Regulatory Fees.

insideradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadio stations will need to pay their annual regulatory fee by the end of September. As the Federal Communications Commission nears a decision on its proposal to again raise the fees, the National Association of Broadcasters has stepped up its effort to convince the agency to rethink its calculations. The latest addition to its argument is that the recent spread of the Delta variant only makes matters for smaller stations “more dire,” according to a disclosure filing about meetings between the NAB and FCC officials in recent days. It points out that, unlike most industries that are regulated by the agency, broadcasters have no way to pass on the higher costs to its users.

U.S. Politicsinsideradio.com

FCC: Radio Has Until Sept. 2022 To File For Repack Reimbursement.

The government’s television repack is largely over. But it is not completely wrapped up and so the Federal Communications Commission continues to stick with a September 2022 deadline that gives radio stations more than a year to file the needed paperwork to get reimbursed for expenses tied to the repack. Under the 39-month television repack process that was to have been completed in June 2020, the FCC says 964 of the 987 full-power television stations are now operating from their new facilities. Yet more than a year after the deadline passed, the FCC is allowing 23 television stations to continue using their old channel allotment under a revised schedule.
Economyinsideradio.com

Three Dozen Stations Went Unsold At FCC Auction. Ownership Rules May Be To Blame.

When the final virtual gavel came down ending Auction 109 this month, the Federal Communications Commission sold 97 FMs for a combined $13,770,950. But 139 licensees were up for grabs during the auction, meaning three in ten of what the FCC was selling had no buyers. That included four St. Louis AMs that the agency had taken unusual steps to protect when a previous owner was forced to turn in the licenses. The list also includes a Class C3 at 102.9 FM licensed to Battlement Mesa, CO in the Grand Junction, CO market, and a Class A at 94.1 FM licensed to Keeseville, NY in the Burlington-Plattsburgh, VT-NY market. In other cases the unsold licenses are in small, unrated markets in mostly rural areas.
PoliticsCredit Union Times

Regulatory Review: Proposed Changes Put to NCUA

As part of the NCUA’s annual regulatory review process, which covers one-third of its regulations, trade organizations NAFCU and CUNA submitted their ideas of ways certain regulations could be improved by the agency. In the past week, CUNA and NAFCU filed letters with the NCUA for the 2021 Regulatory Review....
Idaho StateTwin Falls Times-News

Crapo: Keeping Pressure on China, Not Idaho Producers

We must work to ensure free and fair trade—and use trade enforcement tools as necessary—while taking into account the best interests of our domestic manufacturers. One of the reasons I held firm on including the Trade Act of 2021 in the Senate-passed S. 1260, the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), was to make sure the pressure stays on China, not Americans.
Economyprimenewsghana.com

Government bans production of Changfangs

The government has ordered local manufacturers to stop producing changfang machines with immediate effect. The directive is part of measures the government is taking to clampdown on illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey. The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, who gave that directive, stressed...
Alameda County, CAKQED

Bay Area Judge Rules Uber, Lyft-Backed Prop. 22 is Unconstitutional

A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22 was unconstitutional. More...
JobsWashington Examiner

America’s stealth tax system makes commuting to work a crime

Many people face a modern-day debtor’s prison. They are stuck at home, unable to drive because their driver’s license has been seized by the state — not because they drove recklessly, but because they owe fines to the court system. Their offenses can be unrelated to driving, but the criminal...
Ohio Statemarijuanamoment.net

Ohio Attorney General Certifies 2022 Marijuana Legalization Ballot Petition

The Ohio attorney general on Friday certified a petition for a marijuana legalization initiative that activists are hoping to place on the state’s 2022 ballot. After rejecting the summary language of an earlier version because the office deemed it misleading, Attorney General Dave Yost (R) said the summary of this revised petition is “a fair and truthful representation of the proposed statute.”
PoliticsPLANetizen

Proposed Colorado Rule Calls for Mitigating Climate Effects of Road Projects

Under a draft rule proposed by Colorado's Department of Transportation, "state and local governments would need to consider, measure and potentially offset the climate-warming effects of transportation projects," reports Nathaniel Minor. "If the total emissions do not fit within a set budget, the releases would have to be offset through cleaner projects like new transit service, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, and local zoning decisions that result in more density."
Congress & CourtsReason.com

Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice. Friends, the Supreme Court has long held that claims for damages against state and local judges are a hard no go under Section 1983 because absolute judicial immunity was well-settled and uniformly followed at common law in 1871 (when Section 1983 was passed). Buuuuuuut . . . that's not really true. And more importantly, who cares what the common law said if Section 1983 was meant to create a new remedy after common law causes of action proved wholly inadequate in the face of KKK terror? That's on the most recent episode of the Bound By Oath podcast. Click here for more.
Congress & Courtslawfareblog.com

Personal Jurisdiction, Due Process and Transnational Litigation

The Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution requires “due process” for “persons” deprived of their property. But who counts as a “person”—and to what “process” they are “due”—remains unresolved, especially in cases involving foreign defendants. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, for example, recently held in Douglass v. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha that the exercise of personal jurisdiction over a Japanese corporation for conduct that happened in Japanese territorial waters would violate the Fifth Amendment Due Process Clause. The Fifth Circuit has vacated the opinion and granted rehearing en banc to decide whether the Constitution really compels that result. Also unresolved is whether foreign nations and their state-owned enterprises are “persons” entitled to due process at all, an issue noted by several justices at oral argument in Opati v. Republic of Sudan, a case involving retroactive application of punitive damages. In personal jurisdiction cases, lower courts including the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Second and D.C. Circuits have held that foreign nations are not “persons” entitled to due process.
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Attorney General Raoul Urges Federal Government To Regulate Ghost Guns

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in urging the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to finalize regulations that would make clear that ghost guns are firearms under federal law. Raoul and the coalition argue that by finalizing regulations, the ATF would dramatically reduce the availability of untraceable crime guns. The regulations would represent a significant step toward addressing the current gun violence epidemic. Continue Reading

