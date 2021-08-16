Quu Up The Visual: In-Vehicle ‘Billboards,’ Synched To Radio, Driving Value For Broadcasters.

Erie, Pennsylvania – Ahead of the 2021-22 Season, the Erie Otters have made it easier than ever to tune-in to every game with an all-new feel to the Otters Radio Network. The Radio Network’s keystone will be right in the ‘heart’ of Erie, as the team proudly announces its partnership with iHeart Media Erie as the team’s official radio home of Otters Hockey – with WJET 1400AM as the flagship station for the Otters. As the largest radio broadcaster in NWPA and with a focus on community-first media, iHeart Media is committed to the continued growth and presence of the Otters in the Erie County community and beyond.