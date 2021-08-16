Quu Up The Visual: In-Vehicle ‘Billboards,’ Synched To Radio, Driving Value For Broadcasters.
Nearly 900 radio stations are in various phases of implementing technology that sends visual elements to vehicle dashboards, synchronized with radio commercials and programming. From plugging a Mother’s Day sale for Kohl’s to promoting an upcoming contest, these in-dash billboards are transforming radio into an experience that can be seen as well as heard, while increasing listener engagement and advertising recall.www.insideradio.com
