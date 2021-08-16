Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Quu Up The Visual: In-Vehicle ‘Billboards,’ Synched To Radio, Driving Value For Broadcasters.

insideradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 900 radio stations are in various phases of implementing technology that sends visual elements to vehicle dashboards, synchronized with radio commercials and programming. From plugging a Mother’s Day sale for Kohl’s to promoting an upcoming contest, these in-dash billboards are transforming radio into an experience that can be seen as well as heard, while increasing listener engagement and advertising recall.

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Broadcasters#Radio Stations#Radio Industry#Bonneville International#Cherry Creek Radio#Cox Media Group#Ft#Myers Broadcasting#Hubbard Radio#Salem Media Group#Hd Radio#Nab#The Home Depot#Scotts Turf Builder#Vp Of#Quu Rds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Technologyinsideradio.com

Triton Launches Shared Listeners Tool For Podcast Publishers.

Triton Digital is introducing a new tool into its Omny Studio that will make it easier to determine how many listeners to a podcast are unique to a particular show or are shared across other programs in a publisher’s network. The Shared Listeners tool is geared to help publishers make more informed decisions around their cross-promotional strategies by allowing them to evaluate, identify, and leverage the shows in their library that are attracting the most new listeners.
Businessinsideradio.com

Once The Biggest Satellite Radio Reseller, Music Service Is Now Being Sued By SiriusXM.

Applied Media Technology Corp. calls itself the top reseller of SiriusXM service since 2003. It markets satellite radio’s business-targeted services to restaurants, offices and retailers who pay as little as $25 per month to beam one of more than 80 commercial-free music channels into their businesses. But the relationship between SiriusXM and AMTC has soured during the past year and now the satcaster is suing its reseller saying it is due nearly $300,000.
Las Vegas, NVinsideradio.com

Idaho Radio Group Cancels NAB Membership Over Convention Vaccine Mandate.

Rich Broadcasting, owner of 15 radio stations in Idaho, has cancelled its membership in the National Association of Broadcasters due to the trade group announcing a COVID-19 vaccination is required for admittance to its fall convention in Las Vegas. “People's medical choices should be their own business,” Richard Mecham, owner of Rich Broadcasting, said in an email to NAB officials Thursday informing them of his group’s membership cancellation.
Businessinsideradio.com

Sun Broadcast Group Rebrands As G Networks.

Gen Media rebrands Sun Broadcast Group, its radio sales and syndication network, to G Networks. The company says the stand-alone division is already engaged with 250 million listeners each month through 4,000 affiliate radio stations. “Evolution isn’t possible without change,” President of the network and Gen Media Managing Partner Warren...
Businessinsideradio.com

Why Podcasting? For Amazon, The Answer Seems To Be Advertising.

Amazon has seen podcasting as a way to keep its Amazon Music service on par with rivals like Spotify and Apple Music. But in an interview with Bloomberg, an executive suggests capturing a share of podcast ad dollars is a bigger aim as the ecommerce giant invests millions of dollars to build its spoken word audio business.
California Stateinsideradio.com

News Bites: Davi Crimmins, Rick Dees, WHEB, WJXL, California Public Radio Day.

News Bites for August 18... ...Davi Crimmins, Producer and cast member of the Westwood One-syndicated “The Bert Show,” signs a new multi-year contract to remain with the program through 2024. Crimmins served as an off-air producer for years before being promoted to third mic position, joining host Bert Weiss and co-host Kristin Klingshirn in 2018. “So excited Davi Crimmins signed for another 3 years,” Weiss wrote on Facebook. “This is my dream team. Selfishly Davi Crimmins genuinely makes me laugh… hard… every day. This crew makes me so happy and these guys are the only ones I want to do The Bert Show with.”
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

CRB Move Could Help Shed Light On What Went Into Streaming Royalties Decision.

The process by which the Copyright Royalty Board determines how much radio stations pay in streaming royalties is notoriously opaque. The ruling in the so-called Web V proceeding was no different. It said that rates would rise for radio and streaming services, but what went into the decision-making has remained under wraps with even the participants knowing very little. But a ruling by CRB Chief Judge Jesse Feder will open the door just a bit.
Retailinsideradio.com

RAB Webinar Highlights Examples Of How Radio Delivers For Retail.

Case studies of how retail advertisers moved from television or print to find greater success with radio were featured in RAB's latest webinar, “Radio Works for Retail/Seasonal Buying.” Both examples presented outlined the strategy taken by each account executive, how commercials were created and the results of each campaign, including commentary from the advertisers themselves.
Bozeman, MTinsideradio.com

Silent Bozeman Cluster Returns To Broadcasting After Purchase.

A five-station cluster in Bozeman, MT that has been silent for more than three years is back on the air after being purchased by Desert Mountain Broadcasting. The company is picking up KBOZ-FM (99.9), KOBB-FM (93.7), KOZB (97.5), KOBB (1230) and KBOZ (1090) from Reier Broadcasting for $300,000. The stations...
TV & VideosCNET

Best live TV streaming service for cutting cable

Many people may have considered cutting the cable cord, but for that one show or channel that keeps them from taking the plunge. Enter live TV streaming services. These streaming services allow you to keep the familiar TV channels you love, as well as live sports (including NBA basketball and major league baseball) plus local and national news. All this with just an inexpensive streaming device -- no cable box or antenna required.
Saint Louis, MOinsideradio.com

Another Talker In St. Louis As iHeartMedia Launches ‘104.9 The Patriot.’

The talk format gains another outlet in St. Louis as iHeartMedia launches “104.9 The Patriot” KMJM-FM, featuring a local morning show with Jamie Allman and syndicated programming throughout the rest of the day. “104.9 The Patriot” replaces hip-hop/R&B “Majic 104.9” and is the third new talk outlet in the market since July. The “Majic 104.9” format lives on via KMJM-HD2.
Lawinsideradio.com

Broadcast Attorney Says Posting Embedded Videos On Websites Cause For Legal Concern.

Waving a red flag on the common practice of embedding social media posts and videos on broadcast station websites, broadcast attorney David Oxenford says doing so could land you in court. TV giant Sinclair Broadcast Group was sued by a videographer who posted a video on his Instagram account, the embed code of which was used on a number of Sinclair station websites.
BusinessRadio Online

Salem Ups Jamie Cohen to Senior VP Broadcast Digital

Salem Media Group elevates Jamie Cohen to Senior Vice President, Broadcast Digital. In his new role, Cohen will oversee all aspects of the digital operations for Salem's local and National and Network digital efforts. Before being promoted to VP, Broadcast Digital in April, 2019, he served as VP/Local Digital. Cohen joined Salem in January, 2018 from USA Today Network, where he oversaw digital sales and development efforts in a number of regions. Prior to that, he worked for the Chicago Sun-Times and Journal Media Group.
Entertainmentinsideradio.com

2021's Format Report Card: CHR, Hot AC, Classic Hits On The Rise.

Inside Radio's analysis of Nielsen PPM cross-market average quarter-hour share data for Monday-Sunday 6am-midnight from January through July 2021 shows good news for a half dozen contemporary music based and both “classic” music formats, while news/talk and sports stations have been down-trending. Share trends among Persons 6+, 18-34 and 25-54 show steady month-to-month gains for CHR, adult contemporary and hot adult contemporary stations during the past seven months, with news/talk steadily declining since January.
Erie, PAottershockey.com

iHEART MEDIA ERIE, OTTERS ANNOUNCE RADIO BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP

Erie, Pennsylvania – Ahead of the 2021-22 Season, the Erie Otters have made it easier than ever to tune-in to every game with an all-new feel to the Otters Radio Network. The Radio Network’s keystone will be right in the ‘heart’ of Erie, as the team proudly announces its partnership with iHeart Media Erie as the team’s official radio home of Otters Hockey – with WJET 1400AM as the flagship station for the Otters. As the largest radio broadcaster in NWPA and with a focus on community-first media, iHeart Media is committed to the continued growth and presence of the Otters in the Erie County community and beyond.
Behind Viral Videosmediapost.com

Study: YouTube Scores High Viewing, Ad Recall For Kids

Over one-third of kids ages 2-12 can only be reached by marketers from digital platforms such as YouTube, online sites, social media, and VOD, according to study for Precise TV, an ad tech company, conducted by Giraffe Insights, a youth/family research company. In particular, YouTube is a strong component --...
Marketsinsideradio.com

Reach, Creative Drive Nearly 70% Of Sales, More Than Twice Ad Industry Perception.

Marketers and media agencies' perceptions of the degree five key elements impact sales appears to be out of whack with the actual effect of each, according to studies reported in Westwood One's latest “Everyone's Listening” blog. While research by Advertiser Perceptions, commissioned by Westwood One, shows marketers and agencies estimate creative and reach to generate 17% of sales each, actual numbers based on Nielsen research show the two contributing to 47% and 22% of sales, respectively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy