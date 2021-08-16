Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

FCC: Radio Has Until Sept. 2022 To File For Repack Reimbursement.

insideradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government’s television repack is largely over. But it is not completely wrapped up and so the Federal Communications Commission continues to stick with a September 2022 deadline that gives radio stations more than a year to file the needed paperwork to get reimbursed for expenses tied to the repack. Under the 39-month television repack process that was to have been completed in June 2020, the FCC says 964 of the 987 full-power television stations are now operating from their new facilities. Yet more than a year after the deadline passed, the FCC is allowing 23 television stations to continue using their old channel allotment under a revised schedule.

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fm Radio#Radio Stations#Repack#Congress#The Treasury Department#The Reimbursement Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
FCC
Related
Economynysbroadcasters.org

FCC Repacking Reimbursement Invoice Deadline October 8th for Stations Repacked in Phase 1-5

Last week the FCC issued a Public Notice reminding all full-power and Class A TV stations that were repacked in Phases 1 through 5 of the post-incentive auction repacking of the TV band (and repacked stations that were granted permission to transition prior to Phase 1) that they must submit all remaining invoices for reimbursement from the TV Broadcaster Relocation Fund no later than October 8, 2021.
Economyinsideradio.com

Three Dozen Stations Went Unsold At FCC Auction. Ownership Rules May Be To Blame.

When the final virtual gavel came down ending Auction 109 this month, the Federal Communications Commission sold 97 FMs for a combined $13,770,950. But 139 licensees were up for grabs during the auction, meaning three in ten of what the FCC was selling had no buyers. That included four St. Louis AMs that the agency had taken unusual steps to protect when a previous owner was forced to turn in the licenses. The list also includes a Class C3 at 102.9 FM licensed to Battlement Mesa, CO in the Grand Junction, CO market, and a Class A at 94.1 FM licensed to Keeseville, NY in the Burlington-Plattsburgh, VT-NY market. In other cases the unsold licenses are in small, unrated markets in mostly rural areas.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Here's who will get $1,000 in stimulus money before the end of the year.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There's a lot more stimulus money coming to some families before the end of the year. The American Rescue Plan sent direct payments of $1,400 to most Americans - that was after Congress approved two other payments. Unemployment payments were expended - most recently, by $300. It also put money in peoples' pockets with a series of changes to tax credits.
Immigrationfederalnewsnetwork.com

USCIS looking to hire thousands to help speed up asylum process

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari. The Biden administration wants to hire potentially thousands of new federal employees to overhaul the asylum process for...
Missouri Statekchi.com

A Few Of The New Laws For Missouri

The Missouri Legislature approved and the Governor signed several new or revised laws. Some of the laws include:. OFFENSE OF UNLAWFUL POSTING OF CERTAIN INFORMATION ONLINE – It is currently a class C misdemeanor if a person is unlawfully posting certain information over the internet if they knowingly post the name, home address, Social Security number, or telephone number of any person on the internet intending to cause great bodily harm or death, or threatening to cause great bodily harm or death to such person.
Immigrationepbusinessjournal.com

Biden Administration Plans Big Changes for Asylum Seekers at the Border

The Biden administration announced this week that it will propose a new rule to speed up the fair and humane processing of asylum claims of people arriving at the U.S. border. The issue has been the recent subject of fierce public and political debate. Tellingly, this is the new administration’s first proposed immigration rule.
Credits & Loanswibwnewsnow.com

New PPP Program Working

Since the opening of the Paycheck Protection Program – or PPP – Direct Borrower Forgiveness Portal on August 4, the Small Business Administration has received more than 340,000 submissions from borrowers with PPP loans of $150,000 or less. The SBA received 986 PPP forgiveness submissions from borrowers in Kansas. Prior...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

US extends border closure with Canada until at least Sept. 21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel and ferry crossings with Canada until at least Sept. 21, according to U.S. Homeland Security. U.S Homeland Security says the decision was made to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant. Canada announced it would...
Congress & Courtsjournalofaccountancy.com

The key tax provisions of the Senate infrastructure bill

The Senate recently passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes several tax provisions being monitored by the AICPA. Ed Karl, CPA, CGMA, the AICPA’s vice president–Tax Policy & Advocacy, details several provisions in recently proposed legislation that would affect CPAs. Also, the episode mentions recent coverage in the Journal...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Where, exactly, did $800 billion in PPP money go?

Billions of dollars of federal funds may have been misappropriated as part of the government’s well-intentioned but loosely monitored effort to support entrepreneurs and their employees during the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Small Business Administration, which has supervised the massive rescue since last year, decided recently to speed up its completion by making it easier for borrowers to have their loans forgiven.
BusinessCNET

Facebook and Amazon are rattled by Lina Khan, the new FTC chair

Christopher Leslie knows antitrust law. A UC Irvine School of Law professor, he's written or co-authored three textbooks on the subject. So he was startled to meet a Yale Law School student who knew his area of expertise inside out. "A student came up to me, and she knew my...
InternetApple Insider

FTC refiles antitrust complaint against Facebook alleging monopoly power

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a new antitrust complaint against Facebook after its previous claims were dismissed by a federal judge for lack of evidence. As with the previous antitrust lawsuit levied by the FTC, the new complaint alleges that Facebook violated antitrust regulations by purchasing rising rivals Instagram and WhatsApp in an effort to eliminate competition. The FTC is asking the court to break up Facebook's social media empire.
Congress & Courtsnewslincolncounty.com

Sen. Wyden – “We’ve got to overhaul unemployment insurance.”

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement on jobless benefits and the need to reform the unemployment insurance system:. “Jobless claims have fallen to pandemic lows, which shows that Democrats’ economic relief programs are working. I appreciate the Biden administration’s efforts to continue giving aid to those jobless workers who are still struggling. As I’ve said since the beginning of this crisis, it was far more difficult to respond because the unemployment insurance system is broken, and we can’t allow two economic crises in 10 years to come and go without fixing the program. I thank Secretaries Yellen and Walsh for reiterating their commitment to overhauling unemployment insurance, including raising base benefits, ensuring workers receive the benefits they have earned and tying benefits to economic conditions. If we finally bring unemployment insurance into the 21st century, there won’t be the same drastic need to temporarily patch the system in midst of the next recession.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

House Lawmakers Set To Square Off With White House, Treasury Department Over ‘Stifling’ Crypto Tax Plan

House lawmakers are set to consider a controversial and last-minute cryptocurrency tax provision that has been criticized as vague, expansive, and potentially unworkable, with many fearing it could stifle the industry and force companies to collect personal information on their customers. The provision has the backing of the Biden administration....
Politicswutv29.com

Gov. Cuomo files for retirement, effective Sept. 1

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Comptroller’s Office -- confirming for us -- the governor has officially filed for retirement, effective Sept. 1. As the law stands right now – Gov. Cuomo will be eligible to receive a state pension. The comptroller's office says, as of July 31st,...
Congress & CourtsRoanoke Times

Cochran: Senate should prioritize Dreamers

The Senate should prioritize advancing the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act. This bipartisan legislation would allow a small group of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S as children to continue to work and go to school. It would also allow them to serve in the military while pursuing citizenship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy