FCC: Radio Has Until Sept. 2022 To File For Repack Reimbursement.
The government’s television repack is largely over. But it is not completely wrapped up and so the Federal Communications Commission continues to stick with a September 2022 deadline that gives radio stations more than a year to file the needed paperwork to get reimbursed for expenses tied to the repack. Under the 39-month television repack process that was to have been completed in June 2020, the FCC says 964 of the 987 full-power television stations are now operating from their new facilities. Yet more than a year after the deadline passed, the FCC is allowing 23 television stations to continue using their old channel allotment under a revised schedule.www.insideradio.com
