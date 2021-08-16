FCC: Radio Has Until Sept. 2022 To File For Repack Reimbursement.

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement on jobless benefits and the need to reform the unemployment insurance system:. “Jobless claims have fallen to pandemic lows, which shows that Democrats’ economic relief programs are working. I appreciate the Biden administration’s efforts to continue giving aid to those jobless workers who are still struggling. As I’ve said since the beginning of this crisis, it was far more difficult to respond because the unemployment insurance system is broken, and we can’t allow two economic crises in 10 years to come and go without fixing the program. I thank Secretaries Yellen and Walsh for reiterating their commitment to overhauling unemployment insurance, including raising base benefits, ensuring workers receive the benefits they have earned and tying benefits to economic conditions. If we finally bring unemployment insurance into the 21st century, there won’t be the same drastic need to temporarily patch the system in midst of the next recession.”