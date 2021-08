The internet was blown away yet again this week when a TikTok video demonstrating a seemingly ingenious way to quickly load up a PEZ dispenser went viral. The clip, which was originally shared by user @sonn1c, showed the TikToker loading a full package of the iconic brick-shaped candies, wrapper and all, into the bottom of the novelty gadget, pushing the empty shaft upwards. The user then pushed it back down, perfectly filling the dispenser with candy while shedding its colorful packaging along the way.