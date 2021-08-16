Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

2021's Format Report Card: CHR, Hot AC, Classic Hits On The Rise.

insideradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInside Radio's analysis of Nielsen PPM cross-market average quarter-hour share data for Monday-Sunday 6am-midnight from January through July 2021 shows good news for a half dozen contemporary music based and both “classic” music formats, while news/talk and sports stations have been down-trending. Share trends among Persons 6+, 18-34 and 25-54 show steady month-to-month gains for CHR, adult contemporary and hot adult contemporary stations during the past seven months, with news/talk steadily declining since January.

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chr#Classic Hits#Report Card#Classic Rock#The Hits#Chr#Inside Radio#Nielsen Ppm Cross#Ac#Spanish#Mexican#Contemporary Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Theater & DanceBillboard

Sexy Zone Hits No. 1 as Official HIGE DANdism Rises to No. 5 on Japan Hot 100

Sexy Zone’s “Natsu no Hydrangea” blasts in at No, 1 on the latest Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Aug. 2 to 8. The sweet summery ballad — written by popular J-pop singer-songwriter Motohiro Hata — is the theme of an ongoing drama starring Sexy Zone member Kento Nakajima and sold 259,361 copies in its first week. The track was powered by physical sales and look-ups (both at No. 1), but also fared relatively well in radio airplay (No. 10), Twitter mentions (No. 4), and video views (No. 18). The Johnny’s boy band’s 21st single also sold over 80,000 more copies in its first week than its predecessor, called “Let’s Music,” which launched at 176,844 copies.
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
MusicKTLO

Classic Hits temporarily off the air

Classic Hits 101.7 FM is currently off the air due to a problem with the station’s transmitter. KTLO staff are working to get things back up and running here shortly.
Saint Louis, MOinsideradio.com

Another Talker In St. Louis As iHeartMedia Launches ‘104.9 The Patriot.’

The talk format gains another outlet in St. Louis as iHeartMedia launches “104.9 The Patriot” KMJM-FM, featuring a local morning show with Jamie Allman and syndicated programming throughout the rest of the day. “104.9 The Patriot” replaces hip-hop/R&B “Majic 104.9” and is the third new talk outlet in the market since July. The “Majic 104.9” format lives on via KMJM-HD2.
Celebritiesinsideradio.com

Dave Grande

Dave Grande joins Cumulus Media classic rock KKFM Colorado Springs (98.1) as Promotions Director and afternoon host. Grande joins the station from Full Power Radio Hartford, where he served as an on-air personality and Promotions and Live Events Coordinator. “We believe we have found the perfect fit to complement our...
Technologyinsideradio.com

Quu Up The Visual: In-Vehicle ‘Billboards,’ Synched To Radio, Driving Value For Broadcasters.

Nearly 900 radio stations are in various phases of implementing technology that sends visual elements to vehicle dashboards, synchronized with radio commercials and programming. From plugging a Mother’s Day sale for Kohl’s to promoting an upcoming contest, these in-dash billboards are transforming radio into an experience that can be seen as well as heard, while increasing listener engagement and advertising recall.
Cell Phonesinsideradio.com

Distribution Deal Puts Urban One’s Radio Streams On Audacy App.

Urban One’s 57 stations in 13 markets will be available to stream on Audacy’s digital platform under a new content distribution partnership between the two companies announced Tuesday. The deal puts adult R&B “Majic” powerhouses WAMJ Atlanta and KMJQ Houston and hip-hop bastions “93.9 Kiss FM” WKYS Washington and “97.9...
Celebritiesinsideradio.com

News Bites: ‘Titanium Award,’ Chris Young, Chvrches, WHBC-AM/FM, ‘Now 93.3.’

News Bites for August 17... ...The iHeartRadio “Titanium Award” was presented to six artists who have reached a threshold of one billion Total Audience Spins across iHeartRadio stations of their hit song in 2021. Artists that reached this milestone include Ariana Grande with “positions,” Chris Brown and Young Thug with “Go Crazy,” Dua Lipa with “Levitating,” and 24Goldn and Iann Dior with “Mood.” The Total Audience Spins calculation is based on certified Mediabase airplay and is multiplied by the number of persons listening to the radio at the time of those plays, delivering total audience impressions which is the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams from a streaming music service.
Public Healthinsideradio.com

Survey: Expanding Skillsets, Rising Stress Levels For Air Talent In COVID Era.

The role on-air talent play in the radio world of 2021 has expanded profoundly with The role on-air talent play in the radio world of 2021 has expanded profoundly with personalities expected to produce content across multiple platforms while partnering with advertisers to generate additional revenue. The skillsets required to succeed today come to light in a new Jacobs Media survey of on-air personalities and producers, along with a small group of talent recently sidelined by COVID-triggered cutbacks.
California Stateinsideradio.com

News Bites: Davi Crimmins, Rick Dees, WHEB, WJXL, California Public Radio Day.

News Bites for August 18... ...Davi Crimmins, Producer and cast member of the Westwood One-syndicated “The Bert Show,” signs a new multi-year contract to remain with the program through 2024. Crimmins served as an off-air producer for years before being promoted to third mic position, joining host Bert Weiss and co-host Kristin Klingshirn in 2018. “So excited Davi Crimmins signed for another 3 years,” Weiss wrote on Facebook. “This is my dream team. Selfishly Davi Crimmins genuinely makes me laugh… hard… every day. This crew makes me so happy and these guys are the only ones I want to do The Bert Show with.”
San Diego, CAinsideradio.com

Sean Sarille

Sean Sarille, who served as Production and Imaging Director for iHeartMedia San Diego has died due to complications from COVID-19. Sarille previously worked with CBS Radio in Los Angeles, New York and Tampa and with Max Media Denver.
Technologyinsideradio.com

Triton Launches Shared Listeners Tool For Podcast Publishers.

Triton Digital is introducing a new tool into its Omny Studio that will make it easier to determine how many listeners to a podcast are unique to a particular show or are shared across other programs in a publisher’s network. The Shared Listeners tool is geared to help publishers make more informed decisions around their cross-promotional strategies by allowing them to evaluate, identify, and leverage the shows in their library that are attracting the most new listeners.
Marketsinsideradio.com

Reach, Creative Drive Nearly 70% Of Sales, More Than Twice Ad Industry Perception.

Marketers and media agencies' perceptions of the degree five key elements impact sales appears to be out of whack with the actual effect of each, according to studies reported in Westwood One's latest “Everyone's Listening” blog. While research by Advertiser Perceptions, commissioned by Westwood One, shows marketers and agencies estimate creative and reach to generate 17% of sales each, actual numbers based on Nielsen research show the two contributing to 47% and 22% of sales, respectively.
Fitnessinsideradio.com

iHeartMedia Signs National Marketing Deal With Fitness Service NEOU.

IHeartMedia has signed a big national ad deal with NEOU, a live streaming on-demand fitness and wellness service. The marketing agreement has iHeartMedia working to help build awareness of NEOU’s fitness content and experiences from 100 studios and instructors. The multiplatform campaign will run across radio, digital, podcast and social platforms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy