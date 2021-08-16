2021's Format Report Card: CHR, Hot AC, Classic Hits On The Rise.
Inside Radio's analysis of Nielsen PPM cross-market average quarter-hour share data for Monday-Sunday 6am-midnight from January through July 2021 shows good news for a half dozen contemporary music based and both “classic” music formats, while news/talk and sports stations have been down-trending. Share trends among Persons 6+, 18-34 and 25-54 show steady month-to-month gains for CHR, adult contemporary and hot adult contemporary stations during the past seven months, with news/talk steadily declining since January.www.insideradio.com
