2021's Format Report Card: CHR, Hot AC, Classic Hits On The Rise.

Sexy Zone’s “Natsu no Hydrangea” blasts in at No, 1 on the latest Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Aug. 2 to 8. The sweet summery ballad — written by popular J-pop singer-songwriter Motohiro Hata — is the theme of an ongoing drama starring Sexy Zone member Kento Nakajima and sold 259,361 copies in its first week. The track was powered by physical sales and look-ups (both at No. 1), but also fared relatively well in radio airplay (No. 10), Twitter mentions (No. 4), and video views (No. 18). The Johnny’s boy band’s 21st single also sold over 80,000 more copies in its first week than its predecessor, called “Let’s Music,” which launched at 176,844 copies.