NPR Tool Makes It Easier For Journalists To Track Diversity Of Sources.
National Public Radio's ongoing effort to make their news reporting more accurately reflect the demographic makeup of the United States has taken a significant step forward with the addition of “Dex,” a tool intended to track in real time the race and ethnicity, gender identity, geographic location and age range of NPR journalists' sources. As reported in Poynter, the piece of software, launched by NPR in July, is attached to NPR’s content management system.www.insideradio.com
