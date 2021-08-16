Cancel
Delta Variant Raises Questions as Campuses Start Semester

By Scott Jaschik
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

The start of the academic year is normally a time for convocations to welcome new students to college, and to welcome faculty back. This year is starting with more uncertainty even than last year. The arrival of the Delta variant has changed plans for some colleges, and prompted many to impose mask requirements or vaccine requirements. But because the Delta variant can be spread even to those who have been vaccinated, there are no guarantees of a COVID-19-free semester for anyone.

