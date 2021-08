$5.8 billion in charges will be erased from over 300,000 people. Some important news from Washington: Under the Biden Administration, thousands of Americans with disabilities will be relieved of student loan debt. On Thursday, the Department of Education announced their sweeping plan to automatically eliminate $5.8 billion dollars in charges from over 300,000 people experiencing total and permanent disabilities (TPD)—a win for disability rights advocates who say current regulations have burdened those unable to maintain a steady income as a result of their condition.