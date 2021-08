After over a year away from Nelson Hall, Poole College of Management is looking forward to seeing the incoming class of 2021-22 as well as returning students on August 16. “I am very excited to see our returning students and welcome our new students to Poole College over the next few weeks,” said Stephen P. Zelnak Jr. Dean Frank Buckless. “The energy of a new academic year is always invigorating to our faculty and staff. My hope is that each of our students soak up every opportunity in and outside the classroom experience while they are here. We have some of the brightest students on this campus and I look forward to seeing all that they will contribute to our college community.”