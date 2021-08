Later this year, we’ll get to experience the sequel to the Yakuza spinoff series, Lost Judgment (as well as very possibly the last game in the series, too). We will again find ourselves in the shoes of lawyer turned directive Yagami as he investigates new crimes with a variety of gadgets and other means. But just like the last game as well as its Yakuza cousins, there’s also going to be a lot to do outside the main story.