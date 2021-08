BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution and DC United are no strangers to each other. The two clubs have met 90 times dating back to the dawn of Major League Soccer. Add in the fact that former DC head coach Bruce Arena (who won two MLS Cup titles with the club) is now manning the New England sidelines, and there is even more juice to the rivalry. The two clubs will write another chapter Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium, as New England looks to extend its seven-game unbeaten streak and add to its lead atop the Easter Conference and Supporters’...