Papis, 51, hasn't started a NASCAR race at the national level since 2013. But this weekend, he will pilot the No. 17 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Camaro at the famed Brickyard. “I was talking with Max last week in Nashville and I brought up the race on the Indy Road Course," said team owner Rick Ware. "I jokingly asked Max if he remembered how to drive a four-speed manual or if he was too scared. Max jumped at the opportunity and called my bluff! We are so excited to have a fan-favorite like Max get into our Xfinity car and compete after getting out of the officials stand for INDYCAR. We look forward to this start with more information coming soon about other possible opportunities.”