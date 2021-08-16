Cancel
Military

Four Palestinians killed in shootout with Israeli forces

 6 days ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say four Palestinians have been killed in a shootout with Israeli troops in the northern West Bank city of Jenin. The Israeli Border Police said in a statement Monday that troops involved in the arrest of a suspect “came under heavy fire from close range” by a number of gunmen and the Israeli soldiers returned fire. No officers were injured, it said. The official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, said four men were killed by Israeli fire and a fifth was seriously wounded. Earlier this month, a Palestinian man died of a gunshot wound suffered during clashes with Israeli forces in the city.

