‘Immediate Threat to Life and Property’ Warns Late Night Evacuation Order Near Hwy 36

According to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest Public Affairs Office,. The #McFarlandFire is currently 116,423 acres and 64% contained. The McFarland Fire is holding and secure on the northwest perimeter. Crews are mitigating hazard trees and the fire remains south of Hwy 36. On Noble Ridge, dozer line is in place and plumbed with hose to keep the fire from spreading to the west, and in Beegum Creek the fire remains on the east side. On the northeast/eastern perimeter of the fire, line is secure and heavy logs are burning in the interior putting up smoke but not threatening the line. To the south, the fire has reached the dozer line and has not crossed. In the wilderness area the fire continues to slowly work downhill with heavy logs burning, and the fire on Tomhead Mountain is lined and holding secure.