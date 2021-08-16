‘Immediate Threat to Life and Property’ Warns Late Night Evacuation Order Near Hwy 36
The McFarland Fire is pushing hard tonight. The Shasta Trinity National Forest Service posted a new Evacuation Order at 11:18 p.m. for residents south of Hwy 36. 8/15/21 EVACUATION ORDER: Immediate threat to life and property, leave now for the area south of Highway 36 for all occupied structures from Tedoc Road east to Ball Road, to include Olympia Drive, Fox Street, Sunny Brook Lane, and Valencia Drive, not to include structures or fire resources in R Wildhorse Ranch at Highway 36 and Ball Road.kymkemp.com
