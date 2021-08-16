Cancel
‘Immediate Threat to Life and Property’ Warns Late Night Evacuation Order Near Hwy 36

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McFarland Fire is pushing hard tonight. The Shasta Trinity National Forest Service posted a new Evacuation Order at 11:18 p.m. for residents south of Hwy 36. 8/15/21 EVACUATION ORDER: Immediate threat to life and property, leave now for the area south of Highway 36 for all occupied structures from Tedoc Road east to Ball Road, to include Olympia Drive, Fox Street, Sunny Brook Lane, and Valencia Drive, not to include structures or fire resources in R Wildhorse Ranch at Highway 36 and Ball Road.

Puyallup, WAq13fox.com

Evacuation orders lifted for Puyallup residents near large commercial fire

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents near 15th Street SE and E Main Street in Puyallup. Puyallup police issued evacuation orders early Saturday morning after a cold storage facility caught fire, sparking concerns of an explosion and/or toxic chemicals at the scene. The facility contained 1,000 lbs of anhydrous ammonia.
Trinity County, CAkymkemp.com

Monument Fire Claws It’s Way West But Firefighters Up Containment in Other Areas of This Massive Beast

According to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest Public Affairs Office,. The Monument Fire is currently estimated at 145,357 acres with 16% containment, an increase of approximately 3,000 acres and 6% containment from yesterday. The increased containment is a product of newly secured line along the intertie on the southern perimeter of the fire north of Pattison Ridge.
Trinity County, CAkymkemp.com

River Complex (at Over 80,000 Acres) Pushes Further Into Trinity County; Three Large Wildfires Are Now Burning in the Remote Rural County

The River Complex, which started in a series of lightning fires at the end of July, is mainly located in Siskiyou County. However, the Complex, which is only 10% contained, is pushing hard into Trinity County and the Sheriff’s Department there has issued evacuation warnings today for the Coffee Creek and Trinity Center areas after a spot fire from the Haypress fire, the largest in the River Complex, grew to 150 acres.
Shasta County, CAkymkemp.com

Good News on the McFarland Fire as Containment Jumps to 64%

According to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest Public Affairs Office,. The McFarland Fire is currently mapped at 116,423 acres and is 64% contained. Lessened winds and a minor marine influence helped keep the fire relatively quiet overnight. Crews patrolled containment lines, finding and extinguishing any hotspots visible along the fire’s edge.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Saturday’s Air Quality Report

The Monument Fire, McFarland Fire, River Complex, McCash and Antelope Fire remain active. USFS Air Resource Advisors on the fires indicate the winds will continue out of the west northwest today, but much of the smoke will continue to be sheltered in areas near the fire, with those communities getting little relief. Areas closer to the coast will see better conditions especially in the morning as the marine influence will push clean air into these communities, though expect smoke late morning through the early afternoon once the marine layer breaks down and smoke mixes down to the surface.
Shasta County, CAkymkemp.com

McFarland Fire Calmer Today With Favorable Weather

According to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest Public Affairs Office,. The #McFarlandFire is currently 116,423 acres and 64% contained. The McFarland Fire is holding and secure on the northwest perimeter. Crews are mitigating hazard trees and the fire remains south of Hwy 36. On Noble Ridge, dozer line is in place and plumbed with hose to keep the fire from spreading to the west, and in Beegum Creek the fire remains on the east side. On the northeast/eastern perimeter of the fire, line is secure and heavy logs are burning in the interior putting up smoke but not threatening the line. To the south, the fire has reached the dozer line and has not crossed. In the wilderness area the fire continues to slowly work downhill with heavy logs burning, and the fire on Tomhead Mountain is lined and holding secure.

