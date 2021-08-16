Alzheimer’s Association Invites Humboldt Residents to Join 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on October 9th
This is a press release from the Humboldt Walk to End Alzheimer:. The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Humboldt County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by taking part in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, October 9, outside the Adorni Center in Eureka. To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: act.alz.org/humboldt2021.kymkemp.com
