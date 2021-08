Nuggets of old news are served up by David Heller, one of our local historians. Romani families came to America from both Europe and Brazil. As we have stated in our previous article about the Romani on the North Coast, some 800,000 Romani “Gypsies” live in Brazil, comprising the second largest population of the Romani in the western hemisphere. Unbeknownst to Odd Old News, there was an intense and horrific history of their persecution in Western Europe that led to their exile, and forced immigration to Brazil. To mention the Romani without referring to their long history of persecution is the equivalent of talking about Native American history without referring to genocide.