Aramco, the OPEC-kingpin Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant and the world’s most profitable company on an unaudited basis, had been brewing off an option to coffer up at least $17 billion in sales of a minority stake at its gas pipelines, much above a $12.4 billion the Saudi fossil-fuel megalith had raised from a recent oil pipeline accord, people familiar with the issue had unveiled on Monday on condition of anonymity given the scale of sensitivity of the subject-matter.