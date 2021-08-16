Disney up 1%

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.